From Central America to Sioux Falls: Mi Pueblo Mexican Market opens Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The owners of Inca Mexican Restaurant in Sioux Falls are expanding their business into the grocery industry. Friday they will open a Mexican market with products hailing from all over Central America.

Mi Pueblo, or ‘my town,’ hopes to bring a piece of home to Sioux Falls for the city’s hispanic community.

“A lot of people are from different countries like Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, the whole Latin countries. They miss the product from this countries. That’s why we try to bring it to this store,” owner Oscar Cadena said.

Owner Oscar Cadena says having the store right on 41st Street offers convenience as well.

“This part of town, it’s not a Mexican store this part. It’s difficult for the people to go to downtown in the winter time, maybe they don’t have transportation. It’s very difficult with snow,” Cadena said.

Mi Pueblo and Inca Mexican Restaurant have the same owners, so it will be a family affair keeping both businesses going.

“We’re all going to be working together, helping each other out. I think my parents will be doing a lot of the Inca part and I think me and probably our other partners are going to be doing a lot of the store part,” daughter Denisse Vazquez said.

The store is in the same building as Inca, just on the other side of Great Clips.

“We want to bring a little bit of everything for everybody for all of our Hispanic community,” Vazquez said.

The store is opening Friday at 9 a.m. They also hope to eventually offer a take and bake food option as well.