From a car crash to a fire, a family overcomes struggles

COLTON, S.D. (KELO) — A family has been struggling since November, and now a fire adds to their list of concerns.

For the first time one of the family members is speaking out. Charity Penning is the wife of the owner whose shop caught fire.

This past Tuesday, KELOLAND News showed you this fire in Colton. The call came in a little bit after nine in the morning at Matr’s Garage. We met with Charity Penning who watched their business go up in flames. She said it’s been hard to overcome these struggles.

This is what’s left of Matr’s Garage after the fire broke out on Tuesday. A family is left picking up the pieces, but a terrible car crash left them struggling even before the fire.

Charity Penning hit black ice with her car in November.

“So I slid into oncoming traffic where I went head on with another vehicle and my jeep went back end over front end, so I ended up upside down for approximately an hour, they figured, because they were having troubles getting me out,” Charity Penning said.

“She had this accident which meant she could no longer work, and needed some income just to help with, you know, house payment’s gonna come out, and that sort of thing so we started up the gofundme then,” Sally Franchuck said.

The GoFundMe donation page is setup to help cover more than 10 surgeries, pay bills, and cover other repairs.

“The other day he blew the water pump on his pickup when they were hauling stuff so it’s one thing after another. Everything keeps breaking now,” Charity Penning said.

With the recent fire, Franchuck is rallying behind the Pennings now more than ever.

“They’re important people in our lives. They’ve been here to support us, and we want to be here to support them too,” Sally Franchuck said.

“Oh I love Sally to death, I’d do anything for her. She’s a really really good friend and I really appreciate her for everything she’s done for me and my family,” Charity Penning said.

The GoFundMe for the family is The Penning family relief fund.

Charity says her husband has his service truck and will still take any work he can get.

We’ve listed the number to reach him at this number:

605-251-2896