Friday’s snow storm brings out sleds and shovels

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Most of eastern KELOLAND is shutdown Friday night due the snow and strong winds that are creating dangerous road conditions. There is a no travel advisory along several highways and parts of Interstate 90. The City of Sioux Falls also issued a travel advisory Friday afternoon.

There’s so much snow, it’s easy to get stuck. Friday afternoon, you could see a truck pull out a car from a snowy street in Downtown Sioux Falls. While the accumulation made for a tough drive, elsewhere conditions were perfect for 4-year-old Saul and nearly 2-year-old Louisa to grab a ride from their mom, Karrie Morgan. The two kids seemed pretty happy on their sled.

“They like being pulled and not having to walk,” Morgan said.

Morgan’s passing down a family tradition she would do with her mom, Martha Miller. Even with the low visibility, you could say Friday was a bright spot for the whole family.

Brady: “Are you having fun?

Saul: “Cold”

Brady: “It is cold!”

“I’m really thankful I live close and get to hang out with them and teach them to love outside,” Miller said.

From walking the path, to clearing one. Not everyone is excited about Mother Nature’s wrath.

“It takes a lot of work and it’s pretty hard to shovel, because it’s heavy,” Julian Cole said, while shoveling his driveway.

Brady: “Would you rather be shoveling or would you rather be in school today?”

Julian: “I’d rather be in school today.”

Several KELOLAND school districts, including Sioux Falls, cancelled school Thursday night even before the storm started. Even though he’s not in class, sixth grader Cole is learning a valuable lesson: lift with your legs.

“You can’t pick it all up with your back, or else you’ll seriously hurt yourself,” Cole said.

He’s not the only one. People all over the city were using their shovels to try to stay one step ahead of the storm. Morgan says be careful outside and, as always, we’ll eventually turn a corner and pull through.

“It has been pretty deep. Deeper than we were expecting. In a few spots it was icy underneath the snow,” Morgan said.

