Breaking News
With more than 6 inches of snow on ground, city of Sioux Falls issues snow alert
1  of  57
Closings & Delays
Capital Card Services-Brookings Capital Services Chlidren's Museum of South Dakota City of Adrian, MN City of Alcester City of Armour City of Avon City of Baltic City of Beresford City of Brandon City of Brookings City of Canton City of Chamberlain City of Chancellor City of Colton City of Crooks City of Dell Rapids City of DeSmet City of Edgerton City of Fulda City of Garretson City of Harrisburg City of Hartford City of Hurley City of Huron City of Ireton City of Lennox City of Luverne City of Marion City of Milbank City of Parkston City of Pipestone City of Salem City of SF-Street Department City of Springfield City of Valley Springs City of Volga City of Wagner City of Worthington Dakota Senior Meals in Springfield, SD Falcon Plastics, Inc. First Lutheran Church Giving Hope Inc Lake Area Tech Lutheran Social Services of SD Minnehaha County 24/7 Sobriety Program Restoration Baptist Ministry Center Set Free Sioux Falls Sioux Area Metro Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation SkateAway Social Security Administration – Sioux Falls Southeast Tech Southwest State Stewarts School of Hairstyling Trail King - Mitchell United Hardware Distributing Company

Friday’s snow storm brings out sleds and shovels

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Most of eastern KELOLAND is shutdown Friday night due the snow and strong winds that are creating dangerous road conditions. There is a no travel advisory along several highways and parts of Interstate 90. The City of Sioux Falls also issued a travel advisory Friday afternoon.

There’s so much snow, it’s easy to get stuck. Friday afternoon, you could see a truck pull out a car from a snowy street in Downtown Sioux Falls. While the accumulation made for a tough drive, elsewhere conditions were perfect for 4-year-old Saul and nearly 2-year-old Louisa to grab a ride from their mom, Karrie Morgan. The two kids seemed pretty happy on their sled.

“They like being pulled and not having to walk,” Morgan said.

Morgan’s passing down a family tradition she would do with her mom, Martha Miller. Even with the low visibility, you could say Friday was a bright spot for the whole family.

Brady: “Are you having fun?
Saul: “Cold”
Brady: “It is cold!”

“I’m really thankful I live close and get to hang out with them and teach them to love outside,” Miller said.

From walking the path, to clearing one. Not everyone is excited about Mother Nature’s wrath.

“It takes a lot of work and it’s pretty hard to shovel, because it’s heavy,” Julian Cole said, while shoveling his driveway.

Brady: “Would you rather be shoveling or would you rather be in school today?”
Julian: “I’d rather be in school today.”

Several KELOLAND school districts, including Sioux Falls, cancelled school Thursday night even before the storm started. Even though he’s not in class, sixth grader Cole is learning a valuable lesson: lift with your legs.

“You can’t pick it all up with your back, or else you’ll seriously hurt yourself,” Cole said.

He’s not the only one. People all over the city were using their shovels to try to stay one step ahead of the storm. Morgan says be careful outside and, as always, we’ll eventually turn a corner and pull through.

“It has been pretty deep. Deeper than we were expecting. In a few spots it was icy underneath the snow,” Morgan said.

Weather Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests