SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you were planning to attend Friday night’s performance of “Fiddler on the Roof”, you might want to check your email.

On Friday afternoon, ticket holders were notified that the opening night performance is being rescheduled because of bad weather.

Tonight’s show is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT Sunday, Feb. 6.

The Washington Pavilion says tickets will automatically update to the new date.

If you are unable to attend the 7 p.m. performance on Sunday, ticket holders are asked to check the website for alternative performances.