Friday night stabbing victim identified

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Authorities have identified the victim of a homicide Friday evening in Sioux Falls as 28-year-old Roseanne Eagleroad. Law enforcement has also arrested one person in connection with the homicide. 32-year-old William Christopher Little is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.

Police were called to the area of Russell Street and Kiwanis Avenue Friday night, where a woman was bleeding and calling for help.

“Officers arrived on scene as well as medical personnel and discovered the victim, Roseanne EagleRoad, had died in front of a business there,” Sioux Falls Police Dept, Lt. Terrance Matia said.

Authorities are waiting on autopsy results, but believe she died of stab wounds.

“We were able to, through some investigative techniques, able to locate some individuals that the victim had contact with,” Matia said.

Matia says the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force determined the suspect, William Little was potentially in Wagner.

“With the assistance of the Wagner Police Department and the fugitive task force, apprehended him in Wagner last night,” Matia said.

While the investigation is still underway, investigators believe the crime stemmed from an argument over drugs.

“We believe it occurred in a vehicle, and we do have that vehicle as well, and we will be executing more search warrants in this case as it continues,” Matia said.

KELOLAND News also got a background check on Little Monday afternoon. It’s 25 pages long and dates back all the way to 2011. It includes charges of simple assault, forgery, and possession of marijuana.