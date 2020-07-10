Friday night event in Parkston to honor late Hughes County Chief Deputy

PARKSTON, S.D. (KELO) — A small town in KELOLAND is showing its support tonight for a Hughes County deputy who died saving his son.

Lee Weber jumped into the Missouri River last week near Pierre, after his 8-year-old son fell from a moving boat.

The boy was saved, but Weber was swept away by the river’s current.

Parkston Police Chief Corrinna Wagner never knew Hughes County Chief Deputy Lee Weber personally.

But they still shared a connection.

“We’re brother and sisters in arms,” Parkston Police Chief Corrinna Wagner said.

Tonight, she and several others will honor him by gathering for a one-mile event in Parkston.

The event starts at 7:30 p.m. outside of City Hall.

Anyone is welcome to join.

You can walk, run or even ride your bike.

Flags will also be folded at the event and later given to the family.

“This is just a small token we can give as our Parkston community back to the family to say, ‘Hey, thank you for his service and his dedication and his life,” Wagner said.

His service goes well beyond the sheriff’s office.

Staff Sgt. Weber served nearly 20 years in the South Dakota National Guard, with deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.

Tonight, Parkston area National Guard members will join the walk.

“We have Lee Weber’s brother, Staff Sergeant Corey Weber, in our unit and we want to show him that we’re here for him, we’re supporting him in his needs in this time of loss. It’s a really difficult time for them and their family I’m sure, and we just want them to know they’re not alone and we’re here to support everybody,” SDNG 155th Engineer Company Commander Brendan Poore said.

“He was doing what a trained officer would do, whether it was his son or someone else. He’s going to try to jump in and save somebody that is in danger. Unfortunately, it took his life and we want to be able to honor him,” Wagner said.



