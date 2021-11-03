Frey wins 2nd term as Minneapolis mayor after bitter race

Mayor Jacob Frey throws his fist in the air as he speaks to supporters on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 in Minneapolis. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey risked his bid for a second term by opposing a push to replace the city’s police department. Voters agreed with Frey on the policing question, but they left the mayor guessing until Wednesday about his own re-election..(AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minneapolis voters have reelected Mayor Jacob Frey after a bitter race that focused on calls for changes to policing and racial justice.

More than a dozen candidates ran to be mayor, including many who took issue with the way the Democratic incumbent has handled changes to the police department since one of its officers killed George Floyd last year. Frey positioned himself as an opponent of an effort to eliminate the police department and of the most vocal liberals who were seeking a symbolic victory in Floyd’s city.

The results were announced Wednesday after Frey didn’t get enough votes in the first found Tuesday night to win outright under the city’s ranked-choice voting system.