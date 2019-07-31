Fresh Farms’ week of giving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The market known as Fresh Farms is giving you an opportunity to make a difference this week: They’re selling fresh fruit and other produce as a part of their new week of giving.

Much like how mother nature gives us fresh fruit, the folks over at Fresh Farms are looking to perform a similar gesture.

“People always love to give back, and that’s exactly what we’re doing. We’re in the position where we can help out some of these local charities that do so much for our community,” Director of Operations for Fresh Farms Crash said.

People can stop by 2200 Rice Street and buy some of their produce.

“This week, each day, five percent of our sales here, off the truck, are going to go to a local charity,” Crash said.

Local charities like the LifeScape Foundation.

“We’re just phenomenally grateful for the partnership Fresh Farms wants to give back to its community,” Director of Major Gifts for the LifeScape Foundation Kameron Nelson said.

“They support our ongoing funds. Sometimes it’s a… adaptable equipment, some technology, maybe a lift for someone that we support,” Nelson said.

And one thing that makes their produce special is that it’s all farm to table.

“Literally, a lot of the blueberries were on the vine four or five days ago. It gets picked, packed, put on a truck, sent right here, where we distribute it; It doesn’t sit in cold storage or anything like that. We want to develop and send out the freshest fruit possible,” Crash said.

And when you give during this special week, there’s a chance you might get something in return.

“Giving back, as we all know, gives a little something to your heart. We just really appreciate their efforts and reaching out to us and being part of that,” Nelson said.

They’ll be raising funds all week long, and today they’ll be benefiting Feeding South Dakota. They’re open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. over on 2200 E Rice Street.

To learn more about the Week of Giving, you can click here.