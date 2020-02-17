Fresh Farms, LLC. facing class action lawsuit related to text messages

Nobody likes receiving unwanted text messages.

Now, a Sioux Falls-based company is at the center of a class action lawsuit out of Kansas; accused of sending unwanted texts to thousands of people.

On its Facebook page, the business, Fresh Farms, LLC. says its mission is to bring farm-fresh foods in bulk to families year round.

The company’s website says it brings fresh fruit, vegetables and meat to people in 22 states.



But the woman who brought the lawsuit against the company says she didn’t agree to receive their text messages.

Danyale Yarger says Fresh Farms, LLC, should pay her and others $1,500 for each unwanted text because she didn’t consent to the messages.

According to the lawsuit, the texts were an ‘invasion of privacy, an intrusion into her life and a private nuisance’.

An attorney for Yarger says Fresh Farms, LLC. didn’t respond to the lawsuit by deadline, which was last month.

An attorney for Fresh Farms, LLC. says he “first learned of the existence of this lawsuit today. My clients only recently became aware of this lawsuit. Fresh Farms looks forward to clearing its name in this matter.”

Fresh Farms, LLC. is listed as delinquent on South Dakota’s Secretary of State website for turning in an annual report in 2019.