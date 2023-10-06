SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A widespread freeze warning is in effect Friday night for central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota.

The warning remains in effect Saturday, October 7 from midnight until 9 a.m. (CDT).

Freezing temperatures will kill vegetation and crops. Cover tender plants or move them in a shelter to protect them.

The National Weather Service also suggests that outdoor water pipes should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly to prevent freezing and possible bursting.