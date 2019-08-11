Freeze Out Bullying program gives important message with a soccer spin

TEA, S.D. (KELO) – Children and parents in the area got an anti-bullying message tonight in Tea, but with a new kind of spin.

Be different. Be confident. Be respectful. Those were the key messages taught at the Freeze Out Bullying program in Tea tonight.

“The whole anti-bullying thing, you know, I came thinking thinking it was just going to be the freestylers doing a bunch of tricks, but then they kind of tied in that anti-bullying so I think it’s pretty important with all the social media stuff that’s going on nowadays,” parent Mark Peterson said.

Between showing off their freestyle skills and telling their own stories of being bullied, three professional Soccer Freestyle athletes hoped they could relay their key messages in a fun way.

“I really love the fact that you can really come close to the youth and to kids and send out a message. Make them understand how through sport you can influence in a positive way, not only their life but other people’s lives as well,” professional soccer freestyle athlete Laura Biondo said.

From knee grabs to neck stalls, the athletes brought out kids to learn some freestyle moves as a team. In the end, they even got the parents to participate.

“I came in second. It was neat. You like to think that when you’re a parent you have all the answers and you certainly don’t. And I know that even though we’re in this little town of Tea that there’s still lots of things going on that you hear about,” Peterson said.

There was something for everyone to learn in Tea today, and even a reminder of the golden rule.

“Treat others the way you want to be treated!”

The athletes with the Freeze Out Bullying program travel all around the world to give their spin on the anti-bullying message.