SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — For some, Memorial Day is a day to gather, for others it’s a day to mourn. But as one veteran tells KELOLAND News, it’s always important to recognize those who have sacrificed for our country.

Purple Heart Recipient Jack Gill and two others laid their own wreath to honor those who died in service. He says this is his way of serving his county.

“I have a sense of carrying on that responsibility. I already served my country and this is one way of doing it laying that wreath for for those who didn’t make it back,” Gill said.

Gill served in Vietnam from 1968 to 1970. During his time there, he lost his legs in a land mine explosion. He says he understands what it means to sacrifice.

“It was an honor and a privilege to serve my country and when people thanking me for my service I believe they really do appreciate it. I’m grateful for their for their gratitude,” Gill said.

Don Kranz with the Sioux Falls Area Veterans Council says honoring veterans is what it’s all about.

“The goal for our event is to never forget those who have fallen and who have provided what we have and enjoy today, which is our freedom as Americans,” Kranz said.

Terry Gullickson with the Singing Legionnaires says it’s a privilege to perform for vets like Gill.

“It means the world to us. These events, Memorial Day, Veterans Day are our big events of the year,” Gullickson said.

Whether you attend an event, or honor on your own, Kranz says it’s important to never forget the sacrifices made by others.

“It’s important that you do recognize that sacrifice in some manner on this weekend, and to remember exactly that freedom isn’t free,” Kranz said.