SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Freedom Caucus, made of Republican lawmakers, is echoing Republican Julie Frye-Mueller’s point about not receiving a written complaint.

The Freedom Caucus issued a statement Saturday night calling for Frye-Mueller to have her legislative duties restored until the Senate takes action on the matter.

The Freedom Caucus says Frye-Mueller has not received due process and that her constituents have been deprived of their rightful and chosen representation.

The Freedom Caucus says the group doesn’t know whether Frye-Mueller is guilty or innocent, but says no evidence of wrongdoing has been publicly made available.