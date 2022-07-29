SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From kids’ clothes to kitchen items, you name it, you can probably find it this weekend at a church event in Sioux Falls.

“We’ve got a lot of stuff here,” Mission team member Getting said.

On Friday, members of Messiah New Hope Lutheran Church were sorting items for the annual rummage event on Saturday.

“Blankets, bedding, shoes, snow boots,” Mission team chair Carol Dreke said.

You’ll even be able to find some bigger items for your home, including cribs.

“Just about anything you would need or want in your home to take care of your family, to clothe your kids,” Dreke said.

This is one rummage event where you won’t need to bring your cash.

That’s because everything is free.

“We do not want donations. It is meant to be a free event, especially now with the economy the way it is,” Dreke said.

In fact, organizers say challenging financial times could add up to a higher turnout this year.

“Right now I think this could help make a difference to a family for choosing to buy food or medicine or ‘Are there some things for my house that I would have to pay for?'” Getting said.

“Part of the mission of our church is to help the community, reach out to the community, people in need, and this is one way we can do it,” Dreke said.

Everyone is welcome.

The free rummage event is Saturday, July 30th at Messiah New Hope Lutheran Church.

It runs from 9:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.