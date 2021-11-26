Free parking in downtown Rapid City during holiday weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City is hoping free parking in the downtown area will mean more people will shop local this holiday weekend.

The free parking runs through Saturday.

It coincides during several events including the Holiday Celebration and Winter Market at Main Street Square and the Festival of Lights Parade.

The mayor is also proclaiming Saturday as Small Business Saturday in Rapid City.

KELOLAND News will livestream the holiday parade events on November 27. Details are below:

RAPID CITY Festival of Lights: Saturday, November 27 at 6 – 8 p.m. MST