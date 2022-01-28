SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Farmers and ranchers faced a tough 2021 and even more challenges could be ahead, taking a toll on their overall wellbeing.

A new program from SDSU Extension, the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the Department of Social Services is bringing free mental health services to ag producers across South Dakota, thanks to a grant from the USDA. This program will connect farmers and ranchers or their immediate family members with free counseling services.

It’s a tough time for farmers and ranchers. Not only did they endure the drought of 2021, but now they’re facing other struggles.

“Inflation, which everybody experiences, but supply chain issues, which everybody is affected by. Meat processing, if we can’t sell livestock because of meat processing problems, or if we can’t get fertilizer or chemical come spring time, or prices double or triple, that’s a pretty direct effect,” said Warren Symens, Vice President of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association.

Issues both on and off the farm are taking a toll on their mental health. Suicide rates in ag producers are 1.5 times higher than those in other occupations.

“My most recent study of producers in the region showed one out of every 4 producers reported mild to severe depressive symptoms and a little over one out of every four reported mild to severe anxiety symptoms,” said Andrea Bjornestad, associate professor and extension specialist of mental health.

But a new voucher program will help farm and ranchers get in contact with the mental health they need in the easiest way possible.

“If you’re a farmer or rancher or immediate family member and maybe you’re struggling with relationship issues, I hear a lot about family communication struggles, passing the farm down from one generation to the next, maybe you’re dealing with some grief or loss or some kind of transition in your life this is a great time to see counseling services and just have somebody available to listen and provide that support,” said Bjornestad.

In such an isolated work environment, Symens says it’s also important to check in on others in the industry.

“Even if you feel like your neighbor doesn’t need help, a phone call, stop by, head to town for a little bit with them, do something. We are always busy, but we are never too busy to take care of our neighbor,” said Symens.

Through this program, you are able to choose who you would like to see from a list of providers. You can access the services by calling 211, the Avera Farm and Rural Stress hotline, or calling Andrea Bjornestad at SDSU Extension at (605) 688-5125.