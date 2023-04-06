SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Several organizations from all over KELOLAND are working together to host a free conference all centered on mental health. In tonight’s your money matters, the investment organizations are making in the mental health of our community.

“Think 3D is really behind the idea of this conference to bring local experts together to really address mental health but really coming at it from different angles,” Trisha Dohn, the owner and founder of Well365 said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

‘A Better You’ is the first of its kind conference designed to help meet the growing need to address mental health care for many different areas of our community.

“Well365 will be talking about mental health in the workplace, an individual speaking about mental health specifically for adolescents and teens, individuals can also attend if they’re interested in how mental health crosses over into substance abuse, there’s also a speaker specifically on suicide,” Dohn said.

Well365 is one of six groups speaking at the free virtual conference and is one of many organizations helping to sponsor this event so anyone can attend.

“No matter where you’re located it really is going to be something for everyone. So we encourage everyone to join in, even if you can’t attend the entire conference which is from 11 am to 4 pm central time,” Dohn said,.

The free virtual conference is next week Thursday, April 13th. More than 400 people are already registered, but the organizers of the conference centered on mental health are hoping to see even more people join in to hear more from the group of professionals throughout the day.

“Everyone’s end goal is to help others that are struggling. No one is immune to mental health so let’s continue those discussions and just help South Dakota as a whole to bring awareness to mental health.

You can register to participate in any or all of the five-hour conferences next week Thursday, April 13th or join the virtual conference live on Facebook.