SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve all been there: a subject or lesson in school that just isn’t quite sticking. There is a new free tutoring option for students across South Dakota, and it doesn’t matter if you’re in public school, private school or home-schooled. It also doesn’t matter if you’re in kindergarten or a senior in high school.

The Dakota Dreams Online Tutoring Program has two prerequisites: enrollment in a South Dakota school and a decent internet connection.

“The tutors will be available in the afternoons and evenings throughout the school week and then a longer period of time on weekend afternoons and evenings, typical times that students are working on homework and studying for tests,” South Dakota Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson said.

The state’s department of education finances the program. The tutors are college students at Northern State University and Black Hills State University who are preparing to one day be teachers.

“It’s been fun to just help students just right online from anywhere across the state,” NSU senior Allie Anderson said.

Anderson is one of the tutors. Eventually, she’d like to teach kindergarten or preschool. She sees this tutoring program as a two-way resource.

“We’d love for people to utilize it,” Anderson said. “It’s a great opportunity for students to get help from a teacher candidate that’s been learning how to teach this so it’s great practice for us, and it’s a great resource for students and parents to use as well.”

“Six or 12 months from now, I hope that students who maybe missed some school or fell behind through the pandemic have been able to access the online tutoring program in a way that helps them get the skills, get the knowledge that they need to succeed in school and stay on track,” Sanderson said.

A parent or guardian does have to register; you can do that here.