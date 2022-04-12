SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hy-Vee employees and local first responders will be distributing free hams as part of the One Step Hams for the Holidays campaign this Thursday in Sioux Falls.

The group will distribute 300 Hormel® Cure 81® hams on April 14, beginning at 5 p.m. at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds at 100 N. Lyon Blvd. to benefit families in need.

Now in its fifth year, Hams for the Holidays is a collaborative effort with Hormel Foods to help provide hunger relief in communities. This location is one of 19 stops Hy-Vee is making across 10 states to deliver a total of 7,400 hams.

The event will run till 7 p.m., or until all hams are distributed, whichever occurs first.

In order to follow appropriate social distancing guidelines, hams will be safely loaded into vehicles using a contactless drive-thru method to minimize physical contact