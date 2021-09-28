Free flu shot drive held at both Banquet locations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The warm weather may not have you thinking about flu season. But you’ll want to make sure you’re protected.

“The flu season is upon us and it’s going to be coming up really quick so it’s good to get vaccinated before it hits and just get ready for the flu this winter,” medical student at USD Sanford School of Medicine, Kjerstin Hensley said.

You have that chance Tuesday night. You can stop by either the downtown Banquet location in Sioux Falls or the one on the west side of town.

The USD Coyote Clinic and Avera downtown clinic will be hosting a flu shot drive.

“Physicians and nurses from that clinic and medical students from USD will be here giving the shots and educating the public about flu season,” Hensley said.

A tent will be set up in this area outside the downtown Banquet location starting at 5:45. Anyone can stop by to get vaccinated.

“The people in the neighborhood are welcome to come get their shot, it’s set up outside so it’s relatively quick, not much of a line usually, just excited to be a part of it,” executive director of The Banquet, Tamera Jerke-Liesinger said.

Hensley says it’s an opportunity to help create a healthy community.

“Anyone who comes is able to get a flu shot, and we just encourage that we are only as healthy as our neighbors are and really encouraging that we do this for our community and bettering the health in our community,” Hensley said.

The flu shot drive is free to everyone. You can stop by any time between 5:45 and 7:30.