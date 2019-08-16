Free family fun day at Sanford Sports Complex Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Airshow flies into action this weekend and local businesses are hoping for big crowds.

The Sanford Sports Complex sits just west of the airport. Staff is hoping to take advantage of the prime location by hosting a Family Fun Day this Saturday. The free event will feature a variety of activities and food from the Blue Rock Bar & Grill. It’s also offering up space for people to park and watch the airshow.

“We have parking and space to watch it and we have an amazing restaurant, Blue Rock Bar & Grill. They’re going to be offering brats, chips and pop for $5,” event manager Sheri Schmitt said.

Family Fun Day at the Sanford Sports Complex runs this Saturday from 10-4.