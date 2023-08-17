SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- For some kids, the first day of school is a chance to impress with new clothes, new backpacks and new shoes…but what about new hairdos?

Seventh grader Jonah Hoime knows going back to school is more than just new backpacks and notebooks.

“I want to look good for the school pictures,” Jonah said.

That’s why he was at 5 Star Cutz n Salon in Sioux Falls getting a new haircut. And this weekend, even more kids can get their look freshened up for free.

“This is the event of the century that we’ve been putting on now for the last six years — the free back-to-school haircuts. This is just our way to give back to the community in the best way that we know how,” Tyrone Wilson, owner of 5 Star Cutz n Salon, said.

The Kidz Cutz event is this Sunday from 9 to 2 at the YMCA in downtown Sioux Falls. In addition to free haircuts, there will also be food and a school supply giveaway.

“We have teamed up with Scheels and they are helping out with backpacks. So we’re doing a backpack giveaway along with Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital which has donated school supplies to go into the backpacks as well,” Wilson said.

Helping kids walk back into the classroom in style.

“Just seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces and building their confidence or that we as a team are helping to build their confidence going back to school with fresh haircuts,” Wilson said.

The Black Hills Federal Credit Union helps fund the Kidz Cutz event.

Wilson says if any other hairstylists or cosmetologists want to help give free haircuts, they are always looking for volunteers.