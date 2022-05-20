CANTON, S.D. (KELO) – Whether you want to cast a line or pitch a tent… this is the perfect weekend to head to a state park. South Dakota is waiving fees to give everyone a chance to enjoy the great outdoors.

Campers are starting the weekend early at Newton Hills State Park.

Brian Pelzel and his wife and friends pulled into the campground Thursday and they’re looking forward to a relaxing weekend.

“We have our electric bicycles that we will ride around with and just explore the area, every place we go we like to get in the vehicle and see what there is to see,” camping, Brian Pelzel said.

Friday through Sunday, you can get into state parks for free and there’s free fishing, no fishing license is required.

District park supervisor Jason Baumann says it’s an annual opportunity to get outside and see what you can do at different parks.

“We do this to try to introduce fishing to everybody, try to introduce the state parks to everybody, we want to make it accessible to everybody, and really see what there is to offer, and hopefully they have fun, have so much fun they come back,” district park supervisor, Jason Baumann said.

From bike riding to camping, there’s a little something for everyone.

“Trails are big here, we have a horse camp, we have bike rentals, we have a movie night, weekend programs,” Baumann said.

Just a couple of reasons to enjoy what state parks have to offer.

“We meet so many people, we are all here for the same reason and that’s to get away from life and have fun,” Pelzel said.

While no fishing license is required this weekend, regulations and limits still apply. If you want to make camping reservations, we’ve provide a link here.