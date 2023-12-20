SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Christmas is still a few days away but some people are already thinking of what they’ll do with their tree once it’s over.

For those in the Sioux Falls area, the city will have drop-off sites again this year for real trees, wreaths, and garland from December 26 to January 7.

“As you are preparing those for drop off, make sure you take off all the decorations and getting those things back to natural wood products.”

The drop-off sites are free. The locations are located west of the Household Hazardous Waste Facility and at North Lyon Boulevard. They will remain open Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.