Free dental clinic this Saturday in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Children from low-income families who need to see a dentist can take advantage of a free, one-day clinic this Saturday. Sioux Empire Smiles is hosted by the Children’s Dental Center in Sioux Falls. The first come, first serve event for roughly 150 kids starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Dr. Damon Thielen is one of the pediatric dentists at Children’s Dental Center. Along with other volunteers, he hopes to help roughly 150 kids this Saturday through the much-needed Sioux Empire Smiles event.

“South Dakota has some pretty significant oral health disparities compared to the rest of the country. 56-percent of South Dakota kids have cavities. 22-percent of those cavities are untreated. Cavities are the most common chronic disease in children right now. It’s five times more common than asthma,” Thielen said.

This is the fifth year for the free dental clinic. Jean Gross with Delta Dental is also giving her time to the kids. She’s also been providing screenings and education at schools in Sioux Falls.

“It’s nearly 100-percent preventable but we have children sitting in class that have a lot of tooth decay or they have teeth completely rotted down to the gum line, that have infections. It’s a very important day for some of these children to receive care,” Gross said.

The event is sponsored by the Sioux Empire United Way and Delta Dental among others. Volunteers are coming from all over the state.

“We actually have a hygienist from Yankton. We have a dental assistant from Huron and then also a dentist from Watertown to name a few. It’s great when you see a community. The dentists are competitors as well in our area but they all come together on one day to help underserved children,” Gross said.

“It’s an incredibly rewarding experience I think. We’ve got community volunteers. We’ve got dentists, hygienists, assistants, office staff, volunteers from the area that come together with the goal to serve children in the community,” Thielen said.

Families interested in going to the clinic should dress warm and arrive early. Sioux Empire Smiles gets underway at Children’s Dental Center at 3813 S. Kiwanis Circle at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.