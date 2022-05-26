SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls Health Department is giving away free at-home COVID-19 test kids. Up to 6 kits are available per household.

To get your kits, go to the check-in counter at Falls Community Health in downtown Sioux Falls.

The address for Falls Community Heath is 521 North Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD, 57104.

Hours are Monday to Tuesday, 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday to Thursday, 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit siouxfalls.org/health for more information.