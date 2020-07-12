Free concert series starts Monday at McKennan with ‘Beautiful Kingdom’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re in the mood for some “live” music, Mondays at McKennan is set to begin next week. The free concerts will take place each Monday night at McKennan Park starting at 7 p.m. at the band shell.

Beautiful Kingdom is testing out the acoustics at McKennan Park. The trio will take the stage Monday night with what they call their “unconventional” but easy to listen to sound.

“We’re calling it pop/rock cinematic but there’s funk in there. There’s folk in there. There’s a little bit of everything. All made friendly,” band member Nadia Sessen said.

The band is based out of Luverne, Minn. these days. Matthew Stensland-Bos says they’ve spent much of the pandemic at home recording music for an upcoming album and they’re anxious to get in front of a crowd.

“I love this park. I used to come here when I was a little kid. I’d heard they did Mondays at McKennan. It looks like it’s going to be fun to play here,” Stensland-Bos said.

“There’s an energy you get that you just can’t get anywhere else. Nothing like a live crowd,” Bryce said.

Tyler Bryce says all the band members write and perform the music. Beautiful Kingdom will take the stage at 7 p.m. and play roughly 15 songs.

“People are hungry to get out definitely. It’s been a while. It’s time,” Bryce said.

“Social isolation can be as bad as anything else that we’re facing. If we can do it in a safe way then it’s going to be wonderful to see other people and be outside in nature and hopefully get some good weather and good friends around us,” Stensland-Bos said.

Guests will need to social distance by sticking to their own groups. Sioux Falls Parks and Rec staff will be on hand to help maintain distancing.

“Just feeling really blessed to be gathering in such a beautiful park with the trees and the sun and with people,” Sessen said.

If you’d like to see the full list of performers for Mondays at McKennan, click here. If you’d like to learn more about Beautiful Kingdom, click here.