SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we await the cold of winter, families can get winter coats for their children.

The annual Kidz-N-Coats giveaway is Friday at the Sioux Falls Downtown Library. Kids can pick out brand new winter coats from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Volunteers will be on hand to help kids find the right size for them.