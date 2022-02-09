SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Having clothes you feel comfortable to wear at work, school, or ever running errands, can have a positive impact on your day. The Transformation Project is providing a free clothing boutique that aims to do just that for those in the transgender community.

This is Marty’s Closet. It’s a free clothing boutique that just opened up in this space in January.

“A place where trans people could come in and get free clothing, we also do personal styling sessions so that they have somebody to help them find clothes that make them look and feel good,” executive director, The Transformation Project, Susan Williams said.

The closet is named after Stephanie Marty, who originally started the concept in her home.

“I started collecting clothes from friends, people I knew, from Facebook and other social media, and I took a bedroom in my apartment built clothes racks on one wall,” director, Marty’s Closet, Stephanie Marty said. “It didn’t take long before I had to build another rack on the other wall and then I had to build a rack in the middle, it was filling fast and then went to my garage and did the same thing.”

There’s all sizes of clothing from kids to adults plus shoes and accessories. Since the start of January, Williams said they’ve had over a dozen people come in.

“We have a lot of trans people who are in need and having something like this where they come and shop and have it be at no cost is just super helpful in a transition,” Marty said.

It can be expensive to get a new wardrobe, and that’s why this organization hopes this space can make it a little bit easier to feel comfortable.

“Kids tend to transition in stealth, they’ll go to non-binary and wear sweatshirts and sweatpants before they transition the other way, so it’s feeding them the clothes to make a week, that they can be comfortable in,” Marty said.

For people not local to Sioux Falls, you can sign up for a box service, where you can get a box of free clothing.

Additionally, they are looking for a new space for the closet, if you know of one or would like to donate clothing, click here.