Free Christmas dinner give away at Barrel House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tis’ the season of giving and a Sioux Falls restaurant owner is taking that phrase to heart by hosting two big events next week.

Over the past few years, Mark Fonder has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to feed hungry children in the Sioux Falls School District.

He’s also raised a lot of money for several other non-profit organizations.

So in Fonder’s eyes, why should Christmas be any different.

“We’ve been very fortunate here, so we’re trying to figure a way to give back, food is easy for us,” Fonder said.

The Barrel House will be celebrating its third year anniversary next Thursday with a free taco bar and live music, but that’s not all.

“So we teamed up with Anheuser Busch and for every Anheuser Busch product sold that night, we are donating a pound of food back,” Fonder said.

That food will be cooked, prepared and handed out to anyone on that following Sunday.

“It’s going to be first come first serve or just come to the Barrel House, we’re not 100% logistically sure how we’re going to do it yet, but we think we’re going to have it all set up in the parking lot and cars will be able to just drive through and we’ll hand them the meal with no questions, no questions asked,” Terry Scheu said.

For Fonder and his employees, it’s not just about celebrating their third year anniversary, it’s more about celebrating the holidays with a community he says has supported him.

“So what better time of year to give back than the Christmas holiday season,” Scheu said. “Mark brings out the Santa Claus in everybody, he is such a giver that you know the team really supports it. It’s part of the reason that I enjoy coming to work every day.”

The Barrel House is hoping to hand out 150 to 200 Christmas meals. For the dates and times of both events, click here on the Barrel House Facebook page.