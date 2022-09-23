SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Area Metro is offering free bus rides to help people to vote early in the November election.

Early voters who need a ride can use Route 6 or Route 8 to vote on the second floor of the Minnehaha County Administration Building through Monday, November 7.

Free daily passes will be provided to any rider who uses one of the nearby bus stops at 5th Street and Minnesota Avenue and will be voting early.

SAM is also offering free rides to the Minnehaha County Administration Building for paratransit riders who want to vote early.