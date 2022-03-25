SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Area Metro (SAM) will offer free bus rides to help people vote early in the Sioux Falls municipal election.

Early voters who need a ride can use Route 6 or Route 8 to reach the Minnehaha County Administration Building to vote at the auditor’s office from Monday, March 28, through Monday, April 11.

Free daily passes will be provided to any rider who plans to vote early in the upcoming election and who uses one of the nearby bus stops at Fifth Street and Minnesota Avenue.

SAM is also offering free rides to the Minnehaha County Administration Building for paratransit riders who want to vote early.

A full fixed-route map is available at online.