SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the past 20 years, KELOLAND Media Group has been proud to serve our communities with our “Tradition of Caring in KELOLAND” program.

Over the years, we have donated airtime for least 134 organizations in over 20 communities free of charge.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Today, we continue that mission by donating $100 thousand dollars worth of free airtime.

Julie Becker of the St. Francis House knows all about our Tradition of Caring in KELOLAND program…..

“The St. Francis House has been grateful that we were selected to receive the TOC,” Becker said.

….. and the benefits it provides to non-profits like the St. Francis House and its mission.

But the last time the St. Francis House was selected, they chose to showcase how they work with other non-profits like The Banquet.

“The ability to get that message out shows our donors that it isn’t just about giving financially to the St. Francis House, but it’s about our partnerships and working with people and how our guests went and volunteered at The Banquet,” Becker said.

KELOLAND Media Marketing and Creative Services Director Paul Farmer encourages all non-profits to apply.

“The applications are open right now on keloland.com so interested nonprofit organizations can go onto keloland.com fill it out and submit it,” Farmer said.

Farmer says KELOLAND Media Group will then select the nonprofits and award them free air time.

“Each one of these non-profits will probably receive anywhere $7 to $10 thousand dollars worth of air time on our KEOLAND stations and keloland.com, so as a nonprofit they don’t have that kind funds in the budget for advertising, it’s a really great thing for them to be able to tell their story through our KELOLAND stations,” Farmer said.

“I encourage every single one of the nonprofits in our community and the surrounding areas to apply, I’m going to apply again, because if others don’t it’s an opportunity for us,” Becker said.

Non-profits have one month to apply. The deadline is November 18th, then the winners will be chosen by late November.