SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many local public libraries and academic libraries around the state will allow residents to check out South Dakota State Park passes, according to state officials.

The check-out passes can be used for three days at state parks, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) and South Dakota State Library said Monday in a news release.

More than 80 libraries or library systems such as Siouxland Libraries are participating.

Find a list of participating libraries on the State Library’s website.

This program is made possible with Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding available to the State Library through the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS).

Learn more and find your local South Dakota state parks on the GFP website.