SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Kansas fast-casual chain Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will open its first South Dakota location this week.

The chain, known for its 100-percent ground beef Steakburgers and custard, will open at Dawley Farms in Sioux Falls on Tuesday, April 26 with another location near the Empire Mall set to begin construction in May.

“We’re excited to enter this dynamic neighborhood and look forward to be a convenient dining option for those who live and work in the area, as well as those looking for a quick place to eat after shopping at our retail neighbors,” franchise owner, Ron Oberg, said.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week with hours of 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and open until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.