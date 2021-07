SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A country music star has been added to the line-up at the Sioux Empire Fair.

The Sioux Empire Fair has announced that Frankie Ballard will perform on the main stage on August 7. Fair officials say the performance is free with paid fair admission. It’s $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, and free for kids 5 and under.

The 82nd Annual Sioux Empire Fair is set to take place from August 5-14. For more information, click here.