SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — With it starting to look like spring across KELOLAND, it’s not just people looking to hit the links.

In Spearfish, police found a fox out on the front nine of an area golf course while on patrol early Wednesday morning.

The department posted a video of the fox on Facebook.

In it, you can see the animal rooting around in the ruff before heading out towards the fairway.