Fourth presidential disaster declaration for South Dakota has been approved

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

South Dakota has been approved for a fourth presidential disaster declaration — this time for the September storms.

Preliminary assessments put the storm damage at $17 million in 20 counties and the Yankton Indian Reservation.

This includes the three tornadoes that hit Sioux Falls, damaging the Avera Heart Hospital and Behavioral Health Center as well as businesses in Plaza 41 and Advance Auto Parts.

This also covers the extreme flooding in areas such as Madison and Mitchell.

FEMA officials are already in South Dakota working on the first three federal disaster declarations and will continue to work on the fourth.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests