Fourth of July in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of people packed the sidewalk along Philips Avenue Thursday morning in Sioux Falls to see the 4th of July Parade.

Dozens of marching bands, floats and dance teams showed their pride for the country as they walked down the street.

Coming up tonight on KELOLAND News, we’ll show you how Sioux Falls’ Independence Day celebrations have grown this year.

Dozens of people are enjoying a free lunch out at Falls Park, as part of the city’s Independence Day Celebration.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band is also performing for the crowd. You can also enjoy free music at the Levitt at the Falls starting at 1 p.m.

We’ve compiled the different events we’ve found in each town.