It’s almost the Fourth of July and Downtown Sioux Falls will be packed with activities for you and your family to enjoy.

The annual parade kicks off at 10 a.m. at 13th St. & Phillips Avenue. Phillips Avenue will close at 9:40 a.m.

Several blocks of Main Avenue will also be closed starting at 8 a.m. due to float staging.

For a full list of events, visit the City’s website.