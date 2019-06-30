Fourth of July events in KELOLAND

Local News

The 4th of July is just days away. KELOLAND is ready to celebrate with events across the area.

We’ve compiled the different events we’ve found in each town.
If you have any suggestions, please share it to our email Ushare@keloland.com.

Sioux Falls Schedule of Events

7:30 a.m.Walk Up registration for Fun Run/Walk
Near the Falls Overlook Cafe
8 a.m.Fun Run/Walk begins
Near the Falls Overlook Cafe
10 a.m.Parade begins
North bound along Phillips Avenue beginning at 13th St.
11 a.m.Lunch at Falls Park
Stockyards Ag Experience Barn parking lot at Falls Park
Sioux Falls Municipal Band Concert
Near the Stockyards Ag Experience Barn at Falls Park
11:30 a.mShort Program
Falls Park — Near the Stockyards Ag Experience Barn
1 – 6 p.m. Levitt at the Falls concert: SD Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
1 p.m. Mogen’s Heroes
2:50 p.m. The Fabulous Jadesmen
4:40 p.m. The Pilgrims

For more information, visit the City of Sioux Falls website.

Sioux Falls Jaycees 4th of July Fireworks
W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds

5 p.m.Free kids activities
7 – 8 p.m.Phil Baker Music
8 – 9 p.m.Municipal Band
8:45 – 9 p.m.Van Guard Fly-Over
10 p.m.Fireworks Show
After fireworksLast Ember – Fire Performance Artists

For more information, visit the Sioux Falls Jaycees website.

Brandon

9:30 p.m.Community Fireworks Display
Parking available at the golf course and McHardy Park

Brookings

Uncle Sam Jam at the Swiftel Center

5 p.m.Doors to the arena open
7 p.m.The Rude Band
10:15 p.m.Fireworks begin outside

For more information, visit the Swiftel Center website.

Flandreau

10 p.m. Sesquicentennial Celebration fireworks show
by The Royal River Casino

For more information, visit the City of Flandreau website.

Harrisburg

10 p.m.Fireworks display
Central Park – north of Liberty Elementary School

For more information, visit the City of Harrisburg website.

Huron

10:30 a.m.Independence Day Parade
11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.BBQ
Campbell Park
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Flea Market

For more information, visit Huron’s website.

Lennox

8 a.m.Firecracker Road Race
Races include 1 & 2 mile, 5k and 10k
10:30 a.m.4th of July Parade
Main Street and Cherry Street
11 a.m. – 4 p.m.Car show
Located at the old football field
11:15 – 4 p.m.Live music in the Park
Located at Westerman Park
12 p.m.Little Miss Lennox Contest
At the park
1 p.m.Legion baseball game
Ball Diamond. Double header vs Sioux Falls Post 15
8 p.m.Lennox Municipal Band Concert
Located at the band shell
At duskFireworks at Dusk
Fireworks shot of from High School parking lot

For more information, visit the Lennox Commercial Club website.

Madison

10 p.m.Firework Display over Lake Herman
At The Madison Golf and Country Club

Mitchell

9 p.m.4th of July Fireworks
At Lake Mitchell

For more information, visit the Mitchell website.

Watertown

The City of Watertown’s “Biggest Fireworks show in South Dakota” at the Redlin Art Center will be held on July 3rd at approximately 10:15 p.m.

1:45 p.m.Candy and frisbee toss
2 p.m.Downtown parade
Begins at 4th St and East Kemp Ave. continues west

For more information, visit the Watertown area website.

Yankton

5:30 – 11 p.m.Bragging Rights on Thursday Nights
a classic car show at Riverside Park
The Music at the Meridian: The Bluewater Kings Band
on the Meridian Lawn + food trucks
Fireworks launched from the Meridian Bridge
at dusk

For more information, visit the City of Yankton website.

