Fourth of July events in KELOLAND

The 4th of July is just days away. KELOLAND is ready to celebrate with events across the area.

We’ve compiled the different events we’ve found in each town.

If you have any suggestions, please share it to our email Ushare@keloland.com.

Sioux Falls Schedule of Events

7:30 a.m. Walk Up registration for Fun Run/Walk

Near the Falls Overlook Cafe 8 a.m. Fun Run/Walk begins

Near the Falls Overlook Cafe 10 a.m. Parade begins

North bound along Phillips Avenue beginning at 13th St. 11 a.m. Lunch at Falls Park

Stockyards Ag Experience Barn parking lot at Falls Park

Sioux Falls Municipal Band Concert

Near the Stockyards Ag Experience Barn at Falls Park 11:30 a.m Short Program

Falls Park — Near the Stockyards Ag Experience Barn 1 – 6 p.m. Levitt at the Falls concert: SD Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

1 p.m. Mogen’s Heroes

2:50 p.m. The Fabulous Jadesmen

4:40 p.m. The Pilgrims

For more information, visit the City of Sioux Falls website.

Sioux Falls Jaycees 4th of July Fireworks

W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds

5 p.m. Free kids activities 7 – 8 p.m. Phil Baker Music 8 – 9 p.m. Municipal Band 8:45 – 9 p.m. Van Guard Fly-Over 10 p.m. Fireworks Show After fireworks Last Ember – Fire Performance Artists

For more information, visit the Sioux Falls Jaycees website.

Brandon

9:30 p.m. Community Fireworks Display

Parking available at the golf course and McHardy Park

Brookings

Uncle Sam Jam at the Swiftel Center

5 p.m. Doors to the arena open 7 p.m. The Rude Band 10:15 p.m. Fireworks begin outside

For more information, visit the Swiftel Center website.

Flandreau

10 p.m. Sesquicentennial Celebration fireworks show

by The Royal River Casino

For more information, visit the City of Flandreau website.

Harrisburg

10 p.m. Fireworks display

Central Park – north of Liberty Elementary School

For more information, visit the City of Harrisburg website.

Huron

10:30 a.m. Independence Day Parade 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. BBQ

Campbell Park 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Flea Market

For more information, visit Huron’s website.

Lennox

8 a.m. Firecracker Road Race

Races include 1 & 2 mile, 5k and 10k 10:30 a.m. 4th of July Parade

Main Street and Cherry Street 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Car show

Located at the old football field 11:15 – 4 p.m. Live music in the Park

Located at Westerman Park 12 p.m. Little Miss Lennox Contest

At the park 1 p.m. Legion baseball game

Ball Diamond. Double header vs Sioux Falls Post 15 8 p.m. Lennox Municipal Band Concert

Located at the band shell At dusk Fireworks at Dusk

Fireworks shot of from High School parking lot

For more information, visit the Lennox Commercial Club website.

Madison

10 p.m. Firework Display over Lake Herman

At The Madison Golf and Country Club

Mitchell

9 p.m. 4th of July Fireworks

At Lake Mitchell

For more information, visit the Mitchell website.

Watertown

The City of Watertown’s “Biggest Fireworks show in South Dakota” at the Redlin Art Center will be held on July 3rd at approximately 10:15 p.m.

1:45 p.m. Candy and frisbee toss 2 p.m. Downtown parade

Begins at 4th St and East Kemp Ave. continues west

For more information, visit the Watertown area website.

Yankton

5:30 – 11 p.m. Bragging Rights on Thursday Nights

a classic car show at Riverside Park

The Music at the Meridian: The Bluewater Kings Band

on the Meridian Lawn + food trucks

Fireworks launched from the Meridian Bridge

at dusk

For more information, visit the City of Yankton website.