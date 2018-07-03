Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If you’re looking for things to do on the Fourth of July, here are several events to enjoy for you and the family.

Crazy Horse will display a huge American Flag on the Mountain. The event will also feature Native American artisans and American Indian dancers.

Deadwood will have its annual 4th of July parade starting at 3 p.m. The line up for the parade starts at 2 p.m. at the lower Main Street lot. The Lead parade will start at 4 p.m.

The Fourth of July celebrations in Gregory include a kiddie parade at 10:30 a.m., a big parade at 11 a.m., a car show from 1 to 4 p.m. and more. The day ends with fireworks following the baseball game.

You can watch fireworks in Harrisburg at dusk on Wednesday. The city's display will be shot off north of Central Park.

Lake Herman will be having its annual fireworks display starting at dusk (about 10 p.m.) on July 4. Admission for this event is free. Lake Herman is located two miles west of Madison on SD Highway 34.

There is a full day of activities planned at Lead's 4th of July Gold Camp Jubilee. The event includes what is billed as the largest fireworks show in the Black Hills over the Open Cut.

Lennox is hosting its 35th annual Old Fashioned 4th of July celebration. Events on Wednesday include a road race, parade, kiddy tractor pull and more. Fireworks at dusk follow a band concert at the band shell.

Main Street Square in Rapid City will celebrate Independence Day with an afternoon concert from the US Air Force Heartland of America Band. The concert is set to begin and 2 p.m.

The city of Sioux Falls will have an Independence Day Celebration on July 4. The event will feature a walk/run, parade, and a free lunch for the first 5,000 attendees. The event will take place mostly at Falls Park and the Stockyards Ag Experience Barn. The parade, which starts at 10 a.m., will take place along Phillips Avenue running north in downtown Sioux Falls. Admission is free and the event will have live music and entertainment.

