Fourth of July celebration spills into Monday in Lennox

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — The Fourth of July celebration has spilled into Monday in Lennox.

The Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration has been bringing people to Lennox for nearly four decades.

“This event would probably just happen if nobody coordinated it. We don’t invite anybody, it just happens and shows up and it’s been a very successful event for 38 years,” Lennox Commercial Club Event Coordinator Eric Machmuller said.

The town of 2,500 people will grow by four times for today’s festivities.

“The last time we did clickers down main street three years ago we had almost 12,000, so we’re pretty confident we’ll have 10,000 people here today,” Machmuller said.

The final day of the celebration got off on the right foot with the Firecracker Road Race.

“Very much happy, I survived it, so that’s always a win for me so,” Lennox resident Kris Vander Kooy said.

Kris Vander Kooy is new to Lennox. He ran the 10K and battled the early morning heat.

“At first the wind was in our face so it was kind of nice, a little breeze, but then after that you didn’t feel much of a breeze, so it was a little tough at the end,” Vander Kooy said.

As temperatures soared, event organizers helped visitors beat the heat.

“We’ve got a couple extra vendors that are going to be supplying a lot of water to our patrons, couple churches are going to hand out some free water today, and hopefully we get some ice cream and some slushies over there,” Machmuller said.

Vendors aren’t the only ones lending a hand.

“We have upwards of 100 volunteers that help out with the whole weekend and we couldn’t do it without them,” Machmuller said.

Making Lennox a popular destination during the long holiday weekend.

The Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration wraps up Monday night with the Lennox Municipal Band Concert at 8:00, followed by fireworks at dusk.