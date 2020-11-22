Fourth annual walk raises awareness for hunger, homelessness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown, Saturday morning, another annual event was happening. The St. Francis House hosted their Walk a Mile in My Shoes event, which highlights Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.

This is the fourth year people have gathered to walk a mile with backpacks filled up with donations. The walk started by the Big Sioux River on 6th Street and ended at the St. Francis House.

“This is Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week and the message is there’s no place like home. We really want to advocate for the homeless in our community, and we are all carrying these backpacks filled with 15 pounds of items that the homeless need in our community,” Executive Director of the St. Francis House Julie Becker said.

Mask use was encouraged during the walk, and hand sanitizer was given out to participants.