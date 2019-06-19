Fourth Annual Golf and Walleye Classic raising thousands for Boys and Girls Club of the Sioux Empire

LAKE POINSETT, S.D. (KELO) — An event at Lake Poinsett is raising tens of thousands of dollars for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

The Fourth Annual Celebrity Golf and Walleye Classic took place this past weekend and featured Minnesota Viking offensive lineman Riley Reiff. The Parkston-native is back in South Dakota for a third year supporting an organization that takes care of kids in Sioux Falls.

“Try to help out wherever you can. This is a good cause. We’ve been doing it for a while. I’m just excited to be out here,” Reiff said.

“Our goal is for kids to leave the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire when they’re 18 and be workforce ready or ready to join the military or continue their education. That alone, when those things happen, we affect our city and our state,” Director of Philanthropy Amy Sumner said.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire only charges $75 for a year of its services. It has 500 members. Sumner says half of its kids are on scholarship which shows you the need in the community for affordable care.