Four teenage girls injured in crash on Rice Street; alcohol a factor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Four teenage girls were injured after a crash on Rice Street Wednesday night in Sioux Falls.

According to Sioux Falls police, the car was going east on Rice Street when it hit a curb, went into the ditch and hit a tree and some railroad ties that were in the ditch. All four teenagers were taken to the hospital.

The driver was a 17-year-old girl and she’s facing DUI charges. There were two 18-year-old passengers and a 16-year-old passenger. Three were released from the hospital, there wasn’t an update on the driver.

Police issued underage drinking charges to three of the girls, including the driver.

There’s no speed estimation on the crash.