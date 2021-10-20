Four teenage girls injured in ATV crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Four teenage girls were injured in an ATV crash on a rural Minnehaha County road between Baltic and Garretson. 

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at 2:42 p.m. on 251st Street, west of the intersection of 251st Street and 479th Avenue. Authorities say an ATV driven by a 13-year-old girl lost control and rolled into an oncoming SUV driven by a 46-year-old man. 

There were four teenage girls on the ATV and all four were sent to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

