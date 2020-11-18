Four S.D. cities have enacted mask mandates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Wednesday at noon, a mask mandate is going into effect in Sioux Falls and a handful of other South Dakota cities.

The Sioux Falls ordinance calls for masks to be worn inside at public places when it is not possible to be 6 feet away from someone. There’s no penalty if you don’t wear one. The ordinance is set to expire on January 1st.

In addition to Sioux Falls, Huron and Mitchell both recently passed ordinances requiring masks. And Brookings extended its mask mandate for another 60 days. It had initially been set to expire at the beginning of November.