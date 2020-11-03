Four Rapid City schools switch to e-learning for election day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Several schools in Rapid City will be used as polling locations for tomorrow’s election. To help slow the spread of COVID-19, students will learn from home.

Rapid City Area Schools says it wants to do its part to slow the spread of COVID-19, leading to the decision to have students switch to e-learning for election day.

“We have required masks since the beginning of the school year and we didn’t want to stray from that just on election day. So this allows us to keep our kids safe, for the polling locations to stay in the same area and it’s just one e-learning day so our kids all have technology and we’re set up to do that,” Katy Urban, Communications Manager for RCAS, said.

There will be four elementary schools switching to e-learning tomorrow for election day including: General Beadle, Grandview, Rapid Valley, and Valley View Elementary. South and West Middle Schools will remain open as polling locations but will not be switching to e-learning.

“Both of those sights have community centers and so they have separate entrances and it’s very easy to cut off access for our students for that portion of the building,” Urban said.

Cher Daniel is the principal of Rapid Valley Elementary. She says it’s important for kids to know the significance of voting. But it’s also important for them to be safe.

“Because otherwise we have kids going to the lunchroom, going back from the lunchroom and then voting is going on. I think it just makes a nice, one focus for the day for our building,” Principal Daniel said.

During times like this Daniel is glad to have e-learning as an option.

“Because the students are familiar with the devices, they know what to get on and do when they have them. We’ve been doing it on Fridays so it just makes that a little bit smoother,” Principal Daniel said.

Right now, the majority of Rapid City Schools are at level one, which means students attend class Monday through Thursday and e-learn on Fridays.