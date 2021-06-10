Four people facing charges following search of Turner County home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A tip about stolen property at a rural Turner County home led authorities to that and much more.

The Turner County Sheriff’s office says on Tuesday, deputies got a search warrant and found several stolen items including trailers, a boat and a motorcycle.

A second search warrant turned up meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, baggies and some prescription pills. Authorities also found several BB guns designed to look like real firearms.

Four people are charged in the case. Two people are charged with felony drug possession. The third person is accused of drug possession and stolen property. The fourth person had outstanding warrants out of Minnehaha County.